UPDATE 1-Bob Evans Q1 profit beats estimates

Aug 16 Bob Evans Farms Inc's quarterly
profit beat Wall Street expectations helped by cost controls at
its restaurants and better sales at its foods business, and the
company backed its full-year forecast.
However, the restaurant operator said it expects to continue
facing a "challenging cost environment" in the second fiscal
quarter, which would include higher maintenance and utility
costs.
Bob Evans expects full-year earnings of $2.36-$2.44 per
share, while analysts on average were expecting earnings of
$2.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects revenue for the year to be in line with
analysts expectations.
Net income for the first quarter was $27.5 million, or 59
cents a share, compared with $21.4 million, or 41 cents a share,
a year ago.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $405.4 million. Revenue at the
company's foods segment rose 3.9 percent to 72.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 51
cents a share, on revenue of $415.6 million.
Bob Evans also approved a 5 cent increase in quarterly
dividend to 25 cents per share and doubled its share repurchase
authorization to $50 million.
Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based company closed at $31.12
on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)