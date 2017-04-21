UK's Sports Direct enters U.S. with Bob's Stores/Mountain Sports deal

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
LONDON, April 21 British retailer Sports Direct has entered the United States market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports for $101 million, it said on Friday.
The sportswear firm said on Thursday it had received the approval of the Delaware Bankruptcy Court to acquire certain assets of Eastern Outfitters, comprising the businesses of Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports.
The acquired stores sell predominantly sports and casual wear, and outdoor and camping equipment and clothing.
"The acquisition is expected to complete in the first half of May 2017 and will provide Sports Direct with a footprint in U.S. bricks-and-mortar retail and a platform from which to grow U.S. on-line sales," it said. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans)
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric