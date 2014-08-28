BRIEF-Bobst Mex reports H1 sales of CHF 560.5 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 28 Bobst Mex SA : * Says achieved CHF 560.5 million sales for the first half-year 2014 compared to CHF 563.0 million in the previous year * Says H1 operating result (EBIT) at CHF 20.1 million (30 June 2013: CHF -3.8
million) * Says H1 net result reached CHF 3.9 million, following a loss of CHF 13.0
million for the same period in 2013 * Says in H1 strong cash inflow from operating activities of CHF 49.3 million * Sees sales volume during the second half of 2014 comparable with the second
half of the previous year * Source text-bit.ly/YXW5Yr * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.