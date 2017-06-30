HK's BOC Aviation buys 4 Boeing aircraft for $1.08 bln

HONG KONG, June 30 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd said on Friday it would buy four new aircraft from Boeing Co for an aggregate list price of $1.08 billion, as the aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in modern, efficient and in-demand aircraft.

The Hong Kong-listed firm said it would buy four new Boeing 787-9 aircraft for delivery during 2019.

BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 494 aircraft, said the actual purchase price was lower than the list price, and the deal would be funded through cash on hand, loans and borrowings.

Boeing and BOC Aviation had earlier this month announced a memorandum of understanding for buying 10 737 MAX 10 airplanes for $1.25 billion at list prices.