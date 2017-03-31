BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircraft for $758 mln

HONG KONG, March 31 BOC Aviation Ltd
said on Friday it bought two Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft for
an aggregate list price of $758.2 million, as the aircraft
lessor aims to build its balance sheet by investing in modern
and in-demand aircraft.
BOC Aviation said it bought the aircraft from subsidiaries
of Boeing Co and concurrently accepted an assignment of
the leases of the aircraft to cargo airline AirBridgeCargo
Airlines LLC.
The actual purchase price was lower than the list price, and
the deal was funded through cash on hand, loans and other
borrowings, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing.
BOC Aviation earlier this week posted a record full-year net
profit, supported by growth in global air travel, and signalled
an upbeat outlook.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)