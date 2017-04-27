BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircraft from Turkish Airlines for undisclosed sum

HONG KONG, April 27 BOC Aviation Ltd
said on Thursday it would buy two Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from
Turkish Airlines for an undisclosed sum as the
aircraft lessor builds its balance sheet by investing in
in-demand aircraft.
The aircraft, which will be leased back to the airline, have
an aggregate full life current market appraised value of about
$322 million, the Hong Kong-listed firm said in a filing to the
stock exchange.
BOC Aviation, which operates a fleet of 494 aircraft, will
fund the deal through cash on hand, loans and other borrowings.
The deal is expected to be completed in April.
The deal came about a month after BOC Aviation bought two
Boeing 747-8 freighter aircraft for an aggregate list price of
$758.2 million.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)