BOC Hong Kong says to issue $750 mln notes

HONG KONG Nov 1 BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd said on Tuesday it proposed to issue $750 million first drawdown U.S. dollar denominated notes to professional and institutional investors, raising proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The first drawdown notes, which is part of an existing $15 billion programme arranged by BOC International, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Citigroup , will carry an interest of 3.75 percent and have a five year maturity period from its issue date of Nov 8, 2011, the lender said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

