Mall-based apparel retailer Body Central said to prepare for bankruptcy - report

Jan 7 Mall-based apparel retailer Body Central
Corp is preparing a bankruptcy filing that could come
within the next week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is working with the
accounting and consulting firm Richter, Bloomberg said, quoting
people familiar with the matter as saying.
Body Central, which said earlier on Wednesday that it was
facing "significant liquidity challenges," received a notice of
default on $18 million in debt and is assessing strategic
alternatives.
The retailer is in talks to procure additional financing,
which could help with a reorganization after bankruptcy,
Bloomberg reported, citing another person familiar with the
matter. (bloom.bg/1xGQm7e)
The company ceased trading on the Nasdaq in July last year.
Body Central, which was founded in 1972, operates stores
under the Body Central and Body Shop banners and caters to women
in their late teens and twenties.
Several teen apparel retailers have been losing market share
to fast-fashion brands such as H&M, Forever 21 and Inditex's
Zara, which bring the latest styles from the runway to their
stores within weeks.
Delia*s had warned on Friday it was liquidating
assets and would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection "in
the very near term, " sending its shares down 84 percent.
Teen and young women's fashion chain Deb Shops, which is
controlled by private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management
, filed for its second bankruptcy in less than four
years on Thursday and said it would seek a buyer.
Struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc, which
last month warned that it could file for bankruptcy protection
if it failed to meet immediate liquidity needs, said on
Wednesday that it laid off about 3,700 full- and part-time
employees as it closed 338 stores.
Body Central and Richter were not immediately available for
comment after regular business hours.
