Acquisitions drive engineering firm Bodycote to full-year profit

Feb 27 British engineering company Bodycote Plc reported a 9 percent rise in full-year 2013 profit after acquisitions made the previous year helped it ride out tough market conditions.
Pretax profit rose to 98.4 million pounds ($163.71 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 90.0 million pounds a year earlier, Bodycote said in a statement.
Revenue rose 5 percent to 619.6 million pounds. Without the three acquisitions made in 2012, which contributed 32.4 million pounds in sales last year, overall revenue would have fallen.
Bodycote, which heat-treats jet engine turbine blades and other aircraft and car parts, said its overall margins rose to 17.3 percent from 16.6 percent a year earlier.
Chief Executive Stephen Harris said in a statement that the company's board expected "growth initiatives to deliver further progress in 2014."
Bodycote raised its ordinary share dividend to 13.5 pence from 12.3 pence a year earlier. It also said it would pay a special dividend of 10 pence.
Shares of the Macclesfield, Cheshire-based company closed at 696 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Chemchina reconfirms timeline for public offers for Syngenta shares and ADS's
ZURICH, April 25 Novartis said on Tuesday it would accelerate its bid to win approval for its experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug BAF312 and said it was now targeting patients at an earlier stage of the neurological disease.
* FY revenue 146.2 million Swiss francs ($147.23 million), down 1.4 percent