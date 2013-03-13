BoE's Bailey says some UK banks need more capital

LONDON, March 13 Some of Britain's banks need
more capital but the government has not been asked to put cash
into Royal Bank of Scotland or Lloyds, the UK's
top banking supervisor said on Wednesday.
Andrew Bailey is due to present a report on capitalisation
of UK banks to the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee
next week.
"I agree there is a need to strengthen the capital position
but I am not going to go into detail," Bailey told parliament's
Treasury Select Committee.
"I have not asked the government to put capital into RBS or
Lloyds," said Bailey, who has been appointed a deputy governor
of the Bank of England, in charge of prudential regulation.
The restructuring of banks should be a precursor to raising
more capital, Bailey added.