Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON May 24 Trading lossses of $2 billion at JPMorgan were due to poor risk management and indicate no local rule breaches for the moment, Britain's top banking supervisor said on Thursday.
"It's bad risk management," Andrew Bailey, Bank of England's executive director for banking supervision, told reporters.
"I don't for the moment see a conduct issue," he said, adding that the United States was the lead regulator for the American banking giant.
Bailey said the loss suffered by JPMorgan is a "salutary lesson" in the use of risk models and the danger of over-reliance on a single models.
"The important message is that none of us can have blind faith in single models," Bailey said.
He also said the contingency plans at Britain's main banks in case of a Greek exit from the euro zone are "becoming more detailed" but it was "detail without certainty" on the outcome.
He said he was not predicting an exit but the contingency plans were looking at issues such as how redenomination would work.
"We actually don't know how it will happen," Bailey said.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.