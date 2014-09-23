BoE's Bailey wants better global coordination over bank fines

LONDON, Sept 23 Regulators from across the world
should coordinate better how they levy fines on banks for
misconduct to avoid making it harder to build a resilient
banking system, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey
said on Tuesday.
Bailey told the British Bankers' Association that better
discussion was needed among regulators to ensure that big fines
don't get in the way of banks building up their capital buffers.
The "major message" is that a collegial approach is required
to assessing and implementing penalties so that prudential
regulators are involved to assess the consequences of such
penalties, Bailey said.
"That discussion has to be had and currently is not being
sufficiently had," Bailey said.
