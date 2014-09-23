BoE's Bailey wants better global coordination over bank fines

LONDON, Sept 23 Regulators from across the world should coordinate better how they levy fines on banks for misconduct to avoid making it harder to build a resilient banking system, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

Bailey told the British Bankers' Association that better discussion was needed among regulators to ensure that big fines don't get in the way of banks building up their capital buffers.

The "major message" is that a collegial approach is required to assessing and implementing penalties so that prudential regulators are involved to assess the consequences of such penalties, Bailey said.

"That discussion has to be had and currently is not being sufficiently had," Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)