UPDATE 1-BoE's Bailey wants better global coordination over bank fines

By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 23 Regulators from the United
States and elsewhere should coordinate better how they levy
fines on banks for misconduct to avoid making it harder to
rebuild strength in the banking system, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey said.
Bailey said at a British Bankers' Association on Tuesday
that better discussion was needed among regulators to ensure big
fines don't get in the way of banks building up their capital
buffers.
"I am trying to build capital in firms and it's draining out
the other side (in fines and penalties)," Bailey said.
The "major message" is that a collegial approach is required
to assessing and implementing penalties so that prudential
regulators are involved to assess the consequences of such
penalties, Bailey said.
"That discussion has to be had and currently is not being
sufficiently had," Bailey said.
He called for a "cards on the table" approach among
international regulators to come up with sensible penalties for
misconduct.
"We must build trust among the authorities and regulators
involved that that coordination will happen," Bailey added.
Bailey said putting restrictions on a bank's business could
also be dangerous to its health and needed to be considered
carefully.
European supervisors have voiced concerns that U.S.
regulators fined French bank BNP Paribas almost $9
billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions
against Sudan, Cuba and Iran. The regulators also banned BNP for
a year from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions, a
critical part of the bank's global business.
The bill for misconduct is also rising in Britain.
Three British banks, Barclays, Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Scotland have been fined $1.4 billion in
total for attempted manipulation of the London Interbank Offered
Rate or Libor, a widely used interest rate benchmark.
Britain's top five banks have paid out more than 4 billion
pounds in fines in the last two years, and could face further
hits from investigations into alleged rigging of currency
markets and other probes.
UK banks have also set aside more than 22 billion pounds to
compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance, making it
easily the industry's costliest scandal.
Bailey also warned that banks pulling back from lending to
some customers or countries can hurt economic growth in poorer
countries.
"Clearly it can threaten economic growth and development in
the world in ways that can be highly disruptive to the broader
growth of the world economy. That's a dilemma that needs to be
brought to the surface and resolved," he said.
