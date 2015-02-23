UPDATE 1-UK banking watchdog reduces reach of new accountability rules

(Adds new consultations from regulators; background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Feb 23 It has been decided that new
rules making senior bankers in Britain more accountable for
their actions will not now apply to non-executive directors who
don't have specific duties such as scrutinising bonuses,
regulators said on Monday.
The rules, known as the senior managers' regime and due to
take effect by 2016, are designed to plug a gap highlighted by
the 2007-09 financial crisis when few individuals were held
responsible after taxpayers had to rescue several lenders.
They will cover board members and senior staff such as heads
of trading desks to make it easier to punish bad behaviour with
a variety of sanctions, including fines and dismissal.
But bankers complained after a draft of the new rules was
put out to public consultation last year that the net was being
cast too widely, making it harder to recruit non-executives.
"Non-executive directors play a vital role in providing
challenge to and an independent oversight of the executive
directors," the Financial Conduct Authority's chief executive,
Martin Wheatley, said on Monday.
"Including all NEDs in the new regime would risk the
unintended consequence of changing the whole nature of this
vital role."
The chairman, senior independent director and chairs of the
bank's risk, audit, remuneration and nominations comittees will
be the only board members to come under the new rules.
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), which supervises
banks for solvency, said the same type of non-executive
directors at insurers, apart from nomination committee chairs,
will also come under the new rules.
The FCA is to consult in the coming months on applying the
rules to British branches of foreign banks. Senior staff at the
UK subsidiaries of foreign banks are already included.
Bankers say a feature of the rules which puts the burden of
proof on the accused due to a "presumption of responsibility",
will make it harder to recruit top officials.
An individual will be sanctioned for rule breaches unless
they can demonstrate that they took reasonable steps to stop or
avoid a problem.
The PRA published examples on Monday of what actions could
constitute such reasonable preventative steps, a step the FCA
will also make soon.
The presumption of responsibility and criminal sanctions for
a new charge of reckless behaviour causing a bank failure won't
apply to insurers, the PRA added.
Regulators also set out how to make it easier for banking
and insurance staff to blow the whistle on bad behaviour without
fear of reprisals.
Firms will have to appoint a "whistleblowers' champion" to
oversee whistleblowing arrangements, report annually on how they
work, and tell the regulator where an employment tribunal finds
in favour of the whistleblower.
"Whistleblowing can be an emotive issue but if firms have an
appropriate regime in place it can enable the firm to identify
issues and remedy them before they become a significant
regulatory or legal failing," said Michael Ruck, a lawyer at
Pinsent Masons.
(Editing by David Goodman and Greg Mahlich)