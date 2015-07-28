BoE's Cunliffe says no turning back the "regulatory dial"

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Banks must make painful
adjustments to how they operate in a post-crisis world and not
rely on policymakers turning back the overall "regulatory dial",
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
Asking whether regulators have gone too far in imposing
tougher capital requirements after the 2007-09 financial crisis,
Cunliffe said some reforms will need "fine tuning".
It was wrong, however, to imagine there was some recent
"halcyon" world of banks supporting the economy and that it can
be recreated quickly by loosening the regulatory straitjacket,
he said.
"The post-crisis world requires a major adjustment in bank
business models," Cunliffe told a dinner held by The CityUK,
which promotes Britain's financial services sector.
"This is not some unintended consequence of overzealous
regulation. It is a necessary, if painful adjustment to a new
reality," said Cunliffe, who is responsible for financial
stability at the Bank.
Banks have complained that burdensome regulation makes it
more expensive to lend to companies or to make markets in shares
or bonds to raise funds.
HSBC bank has said regulation is one of the factors
it is considering in deciding whether to keep its head office in
Britain. UK Finance Minister George Osborne this month
announced that a levy on banks, which HSBC pays, will be
slashed.
In addition, he gave the Bank of England's Financial Policy
Committee (FPC) an added remit of ensuring that Britain is an
attractive place for international financial firms. He also
refused to extend the term of Martin Wheatley, the hard-line
chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority and FPC
member.
Cunliffe said economic growth and productivity were not
antithetical to regulation.
"The implementation of the detailed reforms will inevitably
throw up unforeseen effects in particular places, and where it
is justified we will need to revisit issues," Cunliffe said.
"But we should be careful about talking about turning back
the overall regulatory dial or trying to trade off the risk of
financial instability for short-term growth."
The BoE will begin tailoring its annual stress test of banks
according to the economic cycle, with a tougher exercise during
boom times when credit risk is building up and easing when the
economy slows, Cunliffe said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Larry King)