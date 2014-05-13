BoE's Cunliffe tells banks to prepare for post "too big to fail" world

LONDON May 13 Britain's banks should start
adjusting their balance sheets to a world where they are no
longer "too big to fail", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon
Cunliffe said on Tuesday.
Speaking to an event held by Barclays bank,
Cunliffe cautioned lenders that once new rules aimed at
shielding taxpayers from bank failures are in place, markets
won't return to levels seen in the run up to the 2007-09
financial crisis.
"Liquidity premia were likely too low and liquidity risk
very probably under-priced before the crisis," Cunliffe said.
"Market participants will need to recognise this change in
market structure and adjust their balance sheets accordingly,"
Cunliffe added.
One of the rules being finalised to end banks being "too big
to fail" is a requirement to hold a buffer of bonds that can be
used to shore up a failing bank once it has burned through all
its regulatory capital.
Cunliffe said the aim won't be to resurrect every failed
business but only to keep the bank's critical operations going
to avoid harming financial stability.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee will open a public
consultation on a possible new power to vary a bank's leverage
ratio or cap on balance sheets, Cunliffe said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Jemima Kelly)