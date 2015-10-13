BoE says has yet to approve any new CEO at Barclays

LONDON Oct 13 The Bank of England has not yet approved any individual as the new chief executive of Barclays bank, a spokeswoman for the BoE said on Tuesday.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority arm supervises and vets all top appointments at UK lenders.

Barclays is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, a person with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

