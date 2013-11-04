UK's PRA watchdog backs Co-op bank's restructuring plan

LONDON Nov 4 Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority banking supervisor signalled its backing on Monday for a restructuring plan announced by the Co-operative Group for its banking arm.

Control of the banking arm will be handed to investors including U.S. hedge funds to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.

"In June we set out the requirements that Co-Op Bank would need to meet in terms of the amount, form and timing of additional capital," the PRA, part of the Bank of England, said in a statement.

"We welcome the announcement by the firm today setting out the final details of how it will raise the capital required," the supervisor added.