BoE's Bailey says EU single market "absolutely crucial"

LONDON Feb 5 The European Union's single market
is "absolutely crucial" for embedding free trade in the
28-country bloc and should not be lost under EU reforms aimed at
keeping Britain inside the EU, Bank of England Deputy Governor
Andrew Bailey said on Friday.
"The single market is absolutely crucial," Bailey told a
financial conference.
EU President Donald Tusk has made proposals aimed at
changing how the EU works in a bid to persuade Britons to stay
in the bloc in a UK referendum that is likely to take place in
June.
Countries outside the euro zone could have leeway to tweak
some bank capital rules to preserve financial stability under
the Tusk proposals, a step other regulators worry could fragment
the bloc's single capital market.
"There are very sensible words in those documents," Bailey
said. "It's not about us going our separate ways."
If Britain left the EU, there would be no "bonfire of
regulation" for banks in Britain, Bailey added.
