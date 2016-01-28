BoE, FCA start investigations into former HBOS senior managers

LONDON Jan 28 Britain's two banking regulators
said they have decided to start investigations into certain
former senior managers at HBOS, a bank that collapsed in 2008.
"These investigations will determine whether or not any
prohibition proceedings should be commenced against them," the
Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority and the
Financial Conduct Authority said in a joint statement on
Thursday.
"The FCA and PRA continue to review materials with a view to
making further decisions regarding other former HBOS senior
managers," the statement added.
The regulators did not name any of the former managers they
would be investigating.
The two regulators had already announced last November that
they would consider barring up to 10 executives linked to the
lender.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Rachel Armstrong)