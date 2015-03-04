BoE's Bailey said making HSBC less complex is a work in progress

LONDON, March 4 HSBC's chief executive and chairman will be held responsible for making the bank less complicated to manage, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Bailey, Britain's top banking supervisor, told lawmakers that HSBC's work on slimming down complexity is a "work in progress".

He was holding HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver and its chairman Douglas Flint "personally responsible" for dealing with the issue of "too complex to manage".

The bank either shrinks, reorganises or disposes parts of the business that threaten the supervisor's objectives, Bailey said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)