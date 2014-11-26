BOE to make top managers at insurers accountable for decisions

LONDON Nov 26 Senior officials at insurance companies in Britain will be made directly accountable for the decisions they take under plans announced by the Bank of England on Wednesday.

The plans are similar to those the Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority arm has already proposed for senior bankers. Lawmakers criticised regulators for bringing so few bankers to book after lenders had to be shored up by taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"The regime for insurers is not identical to that for banks, given the differences in business models and risks posed to the PRA's objectives," the Bank said in a statement.

"Specifically, none of the potential criminal sanctions, nor the 'presumption of responsibility' in the banking regime, will apply to any of the individuals in 'senior insurance management functions'," the statement added. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)