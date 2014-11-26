UPDATE 1-Bank of England plans accountability regime for insurers

(Adds roles that come under the plan, quotes, banker rules)

By Huw Jones

LONDON Nov 26 Chief executives and other senior officials at insurance companies in Britain will be made directly accountable for the decisions they take under plans announced by the Bank of England on Wednesday.

The plans are similar to those the Bank's Prudential Regulation Authority arm has already proposed for senior bankers. Lawmakers criticised regulators for bringing so few bankers to book after lenders had to be shored up by taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

"The regime for insurers is not identical to that for banks, given the differences in business models and risks posed to the PRA's objectives," the Bank said in a statement.

"Specifically, none of the potential criminal sanctions, nor the 'presumption of responsibility' in the banking regime, will apply to any of the individuals in 'senior insurance management functions'," the statement added.

Banks are concerned that under their planned regime, top officials would have to prove to regulators they were unaware or had challenged dubious behaviour at the time.

The new regime for insurers such as Prudential and Aviva will apply to chief executives, chief finance officers, chief risk officers, heads of internal audit, chief actuaries.

At the Lloyd's of London insurance market, it will apply to chief underwriting officers and underwriting risk oversight functions.

Firms will have to allocate certain responsibilities, including specific responsibility for developing and embedding the culture of the firm, to one or more of these individuals, the PRA said. The watchdog is also proposing to introduce new conduct standards for these individuals.

"Policyholders are best served by insurance companies with senior managers who can be held to account and who are individually responsible for the decisions they make," PRA chief executive and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said.

A public consultation will run until Feb. 2.

The watchdog will also publish a further consultation on how non-executive directors at insurance and banking firms will come under the new accountability rules. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)