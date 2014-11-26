UPDATE 1-Bank of England plans accountability regime for insurers

(Adds roles that come under the plan, quotes, banker rules)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 26 Chief executives and other senior
officials at insurance companies in Britain will be made
directly accountable for the decisions they take under plans
announced by the Bank of England on Wednesday.
The plans are similar to those the Bank's Prudential
Regulation Authority arm has already proposed for senior
bankers. Lawmakers criticised regulators for bringing so few
bankers to book after lenders had to be shored up by taxpayers
in the 2007-09 financial crisis.
"The regime for insurers is not identical to that for banks,
given the differences in business models and risks posed to the
PRA's objectives," the Bank said in a statement.
"Specifically, none of the potential criminal sanctions, nor
the 'presumption of responsibility' in the banking regime, will
apply to any of the individuals in 'senior insurance management
functions'," the statement added.
Banks are concerned that under their planned regime, top
officials would have to prove to regulators they were unaware or
had challenged dubious behaviour at the time.
The new regime for insurers such as Prudential and
Aviva will apply to chief executives, chief finance
officers, chief risk officers, heads of internal audit, chief
actuaries.
At the Lloyd's of London insurance market, it
will apply to chief underwriting officers and underwriting risk
oversight functions.
Firms will have to allocate certain responsibilities,
including specific responsibility for developing and embedding
the culture of the firm, to one or more of these individuals,
the PRA said. The watchdog is also proposing to introduce new
conduct standards for these individuals.
"Policyholders are best served by insurance companies with
senior managers who can be held to account and who are
individually responsible for the decisions they make," PRA chief
executive and BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said.
A public consultation will run until Feb. 2.
The watchdog will also publish a further consultation on how
non-executive directors at insurance and banking firms will come
under the new accountability rules.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)