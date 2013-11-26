UPDATE 1-UK's Osborne asks BoE to consider new power to rein in banks

LONDON Nov 26 Britain's finance minister George Osborne has asked the Bank of England to review whether it needs more power to restrain banks risk-taking more quickly than under a timeframe agreed by international financial regulators.

The BoE's Financial Policy Committee already has powers to set direction for regulating Britain's financial system. But it has no direct power over important tools for reining in big banks' risk-taking, which include a so-called leverage ratio or measure of how much capital banks must hold in relation to their total assets.

The ratio is part of a global package of measures, known as Basel III, being phased in to force banks to hold more capital after many of them, including Royal Bank of Scotland in Britain, had to be rescued by taxpayers in the 2007-09 financial crisis.

Global regulators are finalising details of the leverage ratio, which is due to take effect from the start of 2018, but some lawmakers in Britain have pressed for UK regulators to move earlier.

"Therefore now is an appropriate time for the FPC to consider whether and when it needs any additional powers of direction over the leverage ratio, how it should use these powers and how any new powers would fit in with the rest of its macro-prudential 'tool-kit'," Osborne said in a letter to BoE Governor Mark Carney.

Osborne was "open" to the Bank's review making recommendations that the FPC may need to implement the leverage ratio ahead of a globally agreed timetable, the letter said.

Britain may need to set a baseline leverage ratio higher than a globally-agreed 3 percent level, Osborne said.

But the review would also have to show that implementing the leverage ratio faster or higher than the Basel accord would help UK financial stability, Osborne added.

In his reply, Carney agreed that the time is now right to commission such a review and he expected the FPC would be able to complete its review within 12 months.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament later on Tuesday, Carney underscored the importance of leverage tools for policymakers.

"If I could pick one element that was essential to the performance of the Canadian banking system during the crisis it was the presence of a leverage ratio," he said.

The FPC will publish some "high-level considerations" on the role of the leverage ratio within the overall capital framework of UK banks in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report on Thursday, Carney said.

The FPC will need to assess how the leverage ratio would affect the ability of banks to keep lending, Carney said.

The leverage ratio calculation treats all assets on a non- risk-weighted basis, meaning that an institution like a big home loans lender, could be penalised more than an investment bank that takes more risk.

Osborne's intervention on Tuesday accelerates a review of possible FPC leverage ratio powers that had been anticipated at a later date.