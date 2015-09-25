BoE delves deeper into asset managers, "fragile" market liquidity

* BoE zooms in on computerised trading, bond market
* Study will look at how funds cope in times of stress
* BoE to publish conclusions in December
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 25 The Bank of England is taking a
deeper look at whether some investment strategies and
computerised trading are increasing volatility in markets and
putting further strain on already fragile liquidity.
The Bank's Financial Policy Committee (FPC), which monitors
the financial system for potentially destabilising risks, said
"disorderly" swings in markets, such as those on the New York
Stock Exchange in August, have so far been short-lived and
without systemic consequences.
"However, there is evidence that disorderly conditions in
one market can spill over to others," the FPC said in a
statement on Friday following its quarterly meeting.
The committee includes top officials from Britain's
financial regulators who have powers to intervene in Britain's
financial markets.
The meeting discussed provisional findings of a BoE study
into why liquidity, or the ability of investors to buy and sell
assets easily, has become fragile and if it harms funding for
the economy.
The FPC said it wants more information and noted that the
use of computers in trading was a common feature in recent
episodes of volatility.
There was evidence that turnover in corporate bond markets
has fallen, and the committee asked for an updated assessment of
changes in dealers' ability to provide a market in debt.
Banks say tougher capital charges introduced since the
financial crisis on holding inventory of bonds on their books
means that market-making is less economic.
The BoE will also study risks from open-ended funds offering
short-notice redemptions.
Given the fragile liquidity, policymakers worry that in
times of market turbulence, funds could not honour pledges to
give investors their money back.
The BoE has surveyed 17 asset management firms covering 143
funds, and conducted follow-up interviews with eight firms.
Funds operating under European Union rules known as UCITS
ensure that remaining investors are not disadvantaged when
redemptions occur, the FPC said.
It has asked for more work on the potential impact of
so-called correlated investment by funds, and on the measures
the funds could deploy under stress.
This refers to assets from different markets moving in
lockstep, sometimes accentuating swings in prices as funds focus
on broad factors like sentiment rather than the attraction of
individual stocks.
The FPC will report its conclusions in December.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week
proposed a new rule requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds to devise plans to ensure they can meet redemption demand
during market stress.
