BoE policymaker says will look at UK housing market as whole

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
LONDON, June 4 The Bank of England's risk watchdog will consider the country as a whole and not just London when it considers possible intervention in the property market later this month, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.
The Bank's Financial Policy Committee meets on June 17 and the surging property market will be on the agenda as some economists say there is already a bubble in London.
"We will look at the nation as a whole because sometimes it's too easy to be preoccupied with the consequences of foreign buyers in London," FPC member Richard Sharp told an audience of students. (Reporting by Huw Jones)
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries