BoE policymaker says will look at UK housing market as whole

LONDON, June 4 The Bank of England's risk watchdog will consider the country as a whole and not just London when it considers possible intervention in the property market later this month, a BoE policymaker said on Wednesday.

The Bank's Financial Policy Committee meets on June 17 and the surging property market will be on the agenda as some economists say there is already a bubble in London.

"We will look at the nation as a whole because sometimes it's too easy to be preoccupied with the consequences of foreign buyers in London," FPC member Richard Sharp told an audience of students. (Reporting by Huw Jones)
