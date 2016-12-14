BoE's Woods doubtful that Trump presidency will ditch financial rules

LONDON Dec 14 There is no real evidence that
the United States will abandon key financial regulation under
President Donald Trump, a top Bank of England official said on
Wednesday.
Trump, who takes office in January, has said he wants to
ditch parts of Dodd Frank, a core reform of Wall Street that
includes rules on bank capital requirements.
BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said U.S. bank shares have
risen on the prospect of a lighter touch regime. "Whether that
view is at all well evidenced, I am rather doubtful," Woods told
parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
Regarding regulation in Britain, the BoE has been very clear
that "we are not going backwards", Woods said. "If other
countries choose to go backwards, that is not what we are going
to do."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Adrian Croft)