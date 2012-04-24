Boehringer FY oper profit up 20 pct on Pradaxa pill

FRANKFURT, April 24 Boehringer Ingelheim, the world's largest unlisted drugmaker, said 2011 operating profit jumped 20 percent, boosted by sales of its anti-blood-clotting drug Pradaxa.

The pill, which competes with Bayer and Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto, generated sales of 629 million euros ($825.54 million) in its first calendar year of market approval.

Group operating profit rose to 2.27 billion euros, Boehringer said on Tuesday. Group sales were up 5 percent at 13.2 billion euros.

"The results for 2011 confirm our strategy of organic growth," Chief Executive Andreas Barner said in a statement.

Sales are set to rise by a high single-digit percentage this year and the operating profit margin will widen from the 17.3 percent in 2011, he added.

Pradaxa was approved by U.S. regulators in October 2010 for stroke prevention in patients with atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heart beat common among the elderly.