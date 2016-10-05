Eli Lilly to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. pet vaccines unit

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share
Oct 5 Eli Lilly Co said it would buy Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. pet vaccines business and a manufacturing plant for $885 million.
The transaction is expected to close by early 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing