2016年 10月 5日

Eli Lilly to buy Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. pet vaccines unit

Oct 5 Eli Lilly Co said it would buy Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. pet vaccines business and a manufacturing plant for $885 million.

The transaction is expected to close by early 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

