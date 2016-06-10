Lufthansa finance chief Menne to join Boehringer Ingelheim

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
FRANKFURT, June 10 The chief financial officer of airline Lufthansa, Simone Menne, will join Germany's second-largest drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim for the same role.
She will start her new job on Sept. 1, family-owned Boehringer said in a statement on Friday.
She is to succeed CFO Hubertus von Baumbach, a member of unlisted Boehringer's founding family, who will take over as the group's chief executive.
Menne, who first worked at Lufthansa in 1989 and has held various positions including CFO of carrier British Midland, has been group CFO of Lufthansa since July 2012.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.