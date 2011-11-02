Boehringer says about 50 deaths related to Pradaxa

FRANKFURT, Nov. 2 Boehringer Ingelheim's new
stroke prevention pill Pradaxa has been linked to about 50
deaths from bleeding across the world since its market launch,
the company said on Wednesday, heightening health regulators'
attention.
"Fifty cases is a reasonable order of magnitude that has
emerged so far," a company spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday,
adding that the number of deaths was within expectations from
the clinical study that led to its market approval.
Pradaxa, an anti-clotting pill, won regulatory clearance in
the United States for stroke prevention in October 2010,
followed by other important markets this year.
Britain's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE on
Tuesday recommended the use of Pradaxa, after getting additional
information on the medicine from the company.
Like other anti-blood-clotting treatments, Pradaxa's benefit
of cutting the rate of fatal or debilitating strokes comes at
the risk of internal bleeding, which can also cost lives.
Boehringer said this week it agreed with European regulators
that patients about to take Pradaxa should have their kidneys
checked, further dimming the safety profile of the first in a
promising new class of medicines.
Any malfunction of the kidneys, which gradually filter
Pradaxa's active ingredient out of the blood stream, could lead
to overdosing and increase the risk of dangerous bleeding.
Japanese regulators told Boehringer in August to issue a
strong warning to doctors of potentially deadly bleeding as a
result of use of Pradaxa.
The pill is one of a number of new anti-blood-clotting pills
expected to replace the decades-old and difficult-to-handle
warfarin pill. Analysts estimate the total annual market for
such oral drugs at as much as $20 billion.
Rival anti-clotting drugs include Xarelto from Bayer
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson , Eliquis from
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer , and Daiichi
Sankyo's Lixiana.
All four have the drawback that there is no antidote to stop
internal bleeding from an overdose.
By contrast, the effect of established drug warfarin is
cancelled out if patients eat vitamin K-containing vegetables
such as spinach or broccoli and that also makes it difficult to
get the dosage of warfarin right.
