Bayer rival Boehringer seeks wider use of anti-clotting pill

FRANKFURT, June 24 Boehringer Ingelheim has asked European regulators to approve a wider use of its anti-blood-clotting pill Pradaxa to include the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms.

The application for approval filed with the European Medicines Agency also includes use of the drug to prevent the recurrence of the two potentially fatal conditions, the unlisted German drugmaker said in a statement on Monday.

Bayer, with its rival pill Xarelto, won approval for similar uses in November.

The Boehringer drug competes with Xarelto, co-developed by Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, and with Eliquis, sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer.

The three products belong to a new class of oral anticoagulants whose largest market by far is stroke prevention in patients with a type of irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation.

