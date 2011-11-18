EU urges caution using Boehringer's Pradaxa drug

LONDON Nov 18 Doctors should use
Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention pill Pradaxa with
caution and at lower doses in elderly patients and those with
kidney problems, after 256 cases of fatal bleeding, the European
Medicines Agency said on Friday.
Pradaxa, the first in a promising new class of medicines
aimed at replacing the old and problematic drug warfarin, is
designed to prevent strokes in patients suffering from atrial
fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat common among the
elderly.
Rival new anti-clotting drugs include Xarelto, from Bayer
and Johnson & Johnson, and Eliquis, from
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer.
