Boehringer anti-clotting pill gains blockbuster status

INGELHEIM, Germany, April 24 Boehringer
Ingelheim said its anti-blood-clotting drug Pradaxa reached
blockbuster status in 2012, helping the world's largest unlisted
drugmaker to an 11.5 percent rise in sales for last year.
Sales of the pill, which competes with Bayer and
Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto as well as Bristol
Myers-Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis, jumped 76
percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in its second year
of market approval, the group said on Wednesday.
The drug industry terms products with more than $1 billion
in sales as blockbusters.
The German group's full-year operating income, however,
dropped 18 percent to 1.85 billion euros as it spent heavily on
late-stage drug trials of new cancer and diabetes treatments.
Upgrades it is making at its Ben Venue Laboratories unit in
Bedford, Ohio, to lift a ban imposed by U.S. regulators also
weighed on earnings.