Boehringer's Roxane Labs draws bid from Hikma, Mallinckrodt- Bloomberg

has emerged as a bidder for German drugmaker Boehringer
Ingelheim's generics unit Roxane Labs, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Other bidders for the U.S.-based Boehringer unit include
Mallinckrodt Plc and Perrigo Co, and a decision
could be made within weeks for a sale that could fetch as much
as 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1NqCMdX)
However, there is a possibility that the company may choose
to retain the asset, Bloomberg reported.
A spokesman for Perrigo declined to comment. Representatives
at Hikma, Boehringer and Mallinckrodt were immediately not
available for comment.
In January, Reuters reported that Boehringer, Germany's
second largest drug maker, was considering a sale of Roxane to
put a stronger focus on the development and sale of new
pharmaceuticals.
A company spokeswoman at the time said that Boehringer was
not a specialist in generics and was therefore considering
whether it made more sense for a generics specialist to own
Roxane Labs.
Roxane's activities include the development and marketing of
Boehringer's generic drugs. It also has a production site making
both generic drugs and some of Boehringer's patent-protected
drugs.
Boehringer had sales of 13.3 billion euros in 2014, of which
76 percent was from prescription medicines.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
