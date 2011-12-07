UPDATE 1-FDA probes Boehringer's Pradaxa for bleeding events

Dec 7 U.S. health regulator said it was
evaluating reports of serious bleeding events in patients taking
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention
pill Pradaxa, but advised patients to continue the medication
for now.
The news closely follows a warning by European regulators in
November, asking doctors to exercise caution in using Pradaxa,
following 256 cases of fatal bleeding.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said at this time it
continued to believe that Pradaxa "provides an important health
benefit when used as directed."
The FDA said it was working to determine whether the reports
of bleeding in patients taking Pradaxa were occurring more
commonly than would be expected.