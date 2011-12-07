UPDATE 1-FDA probes Boehringer's Pradaxa for bleeding events

Dec 7 U.S. health regulator said it was evaluating reports of serious bleeding events in patients taking German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's new stroke prevention pill Pradaxa, but advised patients to continue the medication for now.

The news closely follows a warning by European regulators in November, asking doctors to exercise caution in using Pradaxa, following 256 cases of fatal bleeding.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said at this time it continued to believe that Pradaxa "provides an important health benefit when used as directed."

The FDA said it was working to determine whether the reports of bleeding in patients taking Pradaxa were occurring more commonly than would be expected.