Boeing to pay $57 mln to settle 401(k) lawsuit

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Boeing Co has agreed to pay $57 million to settle a lawsuit in which employees accused the company of mismanaging their 401(k) retirement plan, the plaintiffs' legal firm said on Thursday.
The settlement amount is the second-highest ever in excessive 401(k) fee litigation, law firm Schlichter Bogard & Denton said in an emailed statement.
Lockheed Martin Corp paid $62 million to settle a similar lawsuit earlier this year.
The Boeing lawsuit, filed in 2006, contended that the company had breached its fiduciary duties to employees by allowing the record-keeper to charge employees and retirees excessive fees and placing expensive and risky investment options in the plan, which dampened investment returns.
Boeing denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the expense and uncertainty of litigation, the St. Louis law firm said.
Boeing said it had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.