Boeing studies plan to offer 737 freighter conversions -exec

LUXEMBOURG, Sept 29 Boeing is studying
further expansion into the cargo market by offering conversions
of its most popular passenger jet, the 737-800, into freight
haulers in a move aimed at express parcel firms, its top
marketing executive told Reuters.
The proposal emerged weeks after rival Airbus
relaunched its own plans to offer conversions of its competing
A320 jet, forging a partnership with Singapore's ST Aerospace
after an earlier Russian-backed effort stalled on costs.
Boeing sells three types of new freighter from the mid-sized
767 up to the larger 777 and the 747-8 jumbo. It also offers
in-house passenger-to-freight conversions of its mid-sized 767.
"The next step we are looking at is what we want to do in
the single-aisle market, where we see demand for over 1,000
conversions over the next 20 years," Randy Tinseth, vice
president of marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in
an interview.
"We are looking at potentially pursuing a freighter
conversion programme for the 737-800. We see potential
especially in the express market in the U.S. and China."
Until now, only outside companies have carried out freighter
conversions on earlier models of 737s, as well as some 757s.
