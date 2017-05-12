UPDATE 3-Boeing must clear 737 MAX engines with US regulator to fly again

(Adds FAA comment in paragraph 5)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE May 11 The U.S. aviation regulator must
reapprove the engines on Boeing Co's 737 MAX jetliner
before it can take flight and begin deliveries, the engine maker
said on Thursday, after the new aircraft was grounded due to an
engine problem.
The regulatory hurdle could push back the resumption of 737
MAX flights, a potentially serious issue for Boeing if it delays
the scheduled first deliveries of the $110 million plane to
airlines this month.
The delivery of a plane is a crucial step for Boeing since
it receives the bulk of its payment when it turns over the
aircraft keys and airlines fly their new planes home from the
factory.
Boeing and engine maker CFM International must submit data
to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and the FAA has to
"review it and determine that those engines can be cleared for
flight," said Jamie Jewell, a spokeswoman for CFM, a joint
venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA
of France.
It was not immediately clear how long that process might
take. The FAA is working with CFM and Boeing "to develop a
proposed plan to clear the engines," said spokeswoman Laura
Brown.
The FAA certified the engine in March, but the emergence of
the problem disclosed on Wednesday was an unusual occurrence
that created uncertainty over the next steps.
Boeing said it still plans to deliver the first of the
planes to customers this month. It said on Wednesday it had
suspended 737 MAX test flights due to a quality issue with some
of the low-pressure turbine discs in the engine, known as the
LEAP-1B.
The nickel-based alloy discs had a flaw from forging that
could make them prone to cracking, Jewell said, adding that
discs from a second supplier were not affected.
However, the FAA review applies to all LEAP-1B engines,
Jewell said, not just the 30 to 40 with suspected bad parts.
"In their mind, all LEAP-1B engines are equal," she said.
KEY MONEYMAKER
Boeing has engines at the factory without the suspect parts,
but CFM and Boeing "have to demonstrate to the FAA's
satisfaction that the issue is not present," Jewell said.
The engines could be installed in short order once approval
is granted, Jewell said.
The "suspect engines" will be shipped to CFM facilities in
the United States and France for inspection and possible repair.
Safran said earlier Thursday that it expected inspections to
be completed within a few weeks. "We are doing everything to
ensure that the first delivery can go ahead in May," Safran
Aircraft Engines' Chief Executive Olivier Andries told
reporters.
The 737 MAX replaces an older version of Boeing's
best-selling single-aisle aircraft, a moneymaker for the
aerospace company. The 737 MAX 8, the first version of the plane
to be built, seats 162 passengers in a typical two-class
configuration.
Boeing had been set to deliver the first 737 MAX on Monday
to Malindo Air of Malaysia.
Boeing has built up an inventory of planes outside its
Renton, Washington, factory, and at a nearby Seattle airport
known as Boeing Field. Reuters counted 23 Boeing 737 MAX
airplanes at the facilities this week, excluding test aircraft.
The 737 MAX 8 carries a list price of $110 million but
typically sells at a steep discount.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bill Rigby and
Cynthia Osterman)