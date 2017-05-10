General Electric says engine issue grounds Boeing 737 max flights

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
SEATTLE May 10 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that Boeing had temporarily halted flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine, which is jointly made by GE and Safran SA of France.
Safran found a quality problem in a disk used in the low-pressure turbine at the rear of the engine, and notified Boeing over the weekend, said Rick Kennedy, a spokesman for GE. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit