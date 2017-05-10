General Electric says engine issue grounds Boeing 737 max flights

SEATTLE May 10 General Electric Co said on Wednesday that Boeing had temporarily halted flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine, which is jointly made by GE and Safran SA of France.

Safran found a quality problem in a disk used in the low-pressure turbine at the rear of the engine, and notified Boeing over the weekend, said Rick Kennedy, a spokesman for GE. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)