Boeing says is loading first spars for wings on 737 MAX jetliner

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
RENTON, Washington, June 2 Boeing Co has loaded the first spars on the wings of its next generation single-aisle jetliner, the 737 MAX, on schedule, an executive said on Tuesday.
Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of the 737 MAX program, said the first spars were loaded on May 29. He added that the first of the new planes is due to be completed before year end, with flight testing to start in early 2016. (Reporting By Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.