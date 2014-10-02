Boeing to raise monthly production of 737 planes to 52 in 2018

Oct 2 Boeing Co said it would raise monthly production of 737 commercial aircraft to 52 in 2018 from 42 currently to meet strong demand from customers worldwide.

After the increase, annual production of 737 aircraft is expected to rise to an all-time high of more than 620, Boeing said in a statement.

Boeing had earlier said it would raise monthly production of 737 jets to 47 in 2017. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)