Boeing says Japan firms to build 21 pct of the 777X

TOKYO, June 12 Boeing Co said on Thursday
it has recruited Japanese companies including Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd to build 21 percent of
its latest plane, the 777X.
The companies will build fuselage sections, bulkheads,
landing gear and center wing sections, among others, Boeing
said.
Japanese firms have been key partners in Boeing's civil
aviation business and have also accounted for 21 percent of the
777 that has been fabricated since 1995.
Still, the share is lower than the 35 percent of the carbon
fibre 787 Dreamliner built in Japan, including the wings. The
777X's wings will be made in the United States.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chris Gallagher)