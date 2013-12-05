Boeing may spend $10 billion on 777X jet plant -report

NEW YORK Dec 5 Boeing Co plans to spend
as much as $10 billion on a factory for its new 777X jetliner,
and wants to put the plant near a large airport with good rail
and road access, according to a newspaper report.
The details come from an 11-page request for proposals
recently issued by Boeing, a copy of which was obtained by the
St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the newspaper reported on Thursday.
Boeing declined to comment. The company expects to receive
bids back from interested states next week and make a site
decision early next year, spokesman Doug Alder said.
The document, stamped "proprietary," says Boeing wants to
start construction next November, and begin production of the
new jet in July 2016, the paper said. Boeing also wants the site
for free or at very low cost, it added.
Boeing recently invited more than a dozen states to bid for
the new jet program, after workers in Washington state rejected
a labor deal that would have guaranteed that the plane would be
built there, where Boeing already builds the current 777.
The 777X is an updated version of Boeing's mainstay
long-haul airplane, with new engines and wings that promise
improved fuel efficiency. The company last month launched the
new plane program with 259 orders worth more than $100 billion
at list prices.
A recent study by Washington state said the 777X would
support 56,000 jobs and more than $20 billion in economic
benefit to the state.
According to the Post-Dispatch, the new 777X plant could be
one large, 4.2 million-square-foot building costing between $7
billion and $10 billion.
The factory could also be split into two buildings of 3.1
million square feet and 1.1 million square feet, costing $4
billion to $6 billion for the larger facility and $2 billion to
$4 billion for the smaller one, which would house fabrication of
the wing, the paper said.
Missouri's state senate on Wednesday passed an incentive
package that could be worth $1.7 billion if Boeing builds the
new plane in that state and creates 8,000 jobs. On Thursday, the
measure was being considered by the Missouri House.