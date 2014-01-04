版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 4日 星期六 14:11 BJT

Boeing machinists approve contract tied to 777X with 51 pct vote

SEATTLE Jan 3 Boeing Co machinists approved on Friday a contract offer that ensured the company's latest jetliner is built in Washington state, ending the threat of sending thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of economic activity to other locations.

By a vote of 51 percent to 49 percent, the unionized workers who build Boeing planes accepted a deal that eliminates their pensions but guarantees the work on Boeing's 777X program through 2024.
