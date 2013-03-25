版本:
US NTSB plans comprehensive review of lithium-ion batteries

WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Monday said it would hold a two-day forum April 11-12 to examine the design and performance of lithium-ion batteries in transportation - a comprehensive review sparked by battery failures on two Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners in January.

The public forum will examine the design and development of various lithium-ion batteries, how their use and manufacturing are regulated, and the use and safety of such batteries in various modes of transportation.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded all 50 Boeing 787s in use worldwide in January after failures of two batteries on two separate aircraft.
