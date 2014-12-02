UPDATE 4-Design flaws led to 2013 lithium-ion battery fire in Boeing 787 -U.S. NTSB

(Adds comments from GS Yuasa, JAL)
WASHINGTON Dec 1 A lithium-ion battery that
caught fire aboard a parked Boeing 787 in 2013 in Boston
had design flaws and it should not have been certified by the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. accident
investigators said on Monday.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the battery,
manufactured by GS Yuasa Corp, experienced an internal
short circuit that led to thermal runaway of the cell. This
condition caused flammable materials to be ejected outside the
battery's case and resulted in a small fire, the NTSB said in
its report on the incident.
The agency said its investigators found a number of design
and manufacturing concerns that could have led to the short
circuiting, including the presence of foreign debris and an
inspection process that could not reliably detect defects.
"We are looking at the report from the NTSB, and until we
have examined its findings we don't wish to comment," a
spokeswoman for GS Yuasa said. The Japanese battery maker's
shares dipped as much as 3.2 percent in Tokyo after the NTSB
released its findings.
No one was hurt in the January 2013 incident aboard a Japan
Airlines plane. The fire broke out while the 787
Dreamliner was parked at Boston's Logan Airport after passengers
and crew had departed.
Boeing redesigned the battery and charger and designed a
steel box to contain fires and vent hot gasses outside the
plane.
"We consider the improvements made to the 787 battery system
can ensure safe operation as designed," a spokesman for Japan
Airlines said.
Another battery overheated on an All Nippon Airways
plane later the same month, prompting regulators to ground the
global fleet until April that year.
The Japan Transport Safety Board (JTSB), which investigated
that overheating, said in a report in September that engineers
failed to identify the possibility that a short circuit in one
cell could spread because they did not appropriately simulate
the power unit's on-board configuration. It also pointed to the
possibility of cold winter air damaging the battery cells and
electrical wiring.
Boeing said it agreed with the NTSB's conclusion that a
short circuit led to the fire in Boston.
"We remain confident in the comprehensive improvements made
to the 787 battery system following this event, and in the
overall performance of the battery system and the safety of the
airplane," the company said in a statement.
The batteries are widely used in cars, laptops and
smartphones and have a tendency to overheat through processes
that are not well understood by scientists.
Because the battery was a new technology, the FAA had
required Boeing to demonstrate its safety in aircraft.
The NTSB faulted Boeing for ruling out the possibility of
thermal runaway in its safety assessment of the battery, and it
criticized the FAA for certifying the battery without thoroughly
scrutinizing the potential danger.
The NTSB said it is recommending that the FAA improve the
guidance it provides to the aircraft industry and to FAA
engineers on safety assessments involving new technology.
"The FAA already has implemented many of the NTSB's
recommendations about modifications in testing, safety standards
and design as part of the 2013 certification of the 787's
redesigned battery system," the FAA said in a statement on
Monday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in
TOKYO; Editing by Mohammad Zargham, Jim Loney and Eric Walsh)