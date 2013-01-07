Boeing 787 catches fire at gate at Boston airport, no passengers

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
BOSTON Jan 7 A parked Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner aircraft with no passengers on board caught fire at Boston's Logan International Airport while parked at a gate on Monday morning, an airport spokesman said.
The fire, on an aircraft operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd , was reported at about 10:30 a.m. local time (1530 GMT), said airport spokesman Richard Walsh. The Boston Fire Department said it sent firefighters to help extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire was under investigation, Walsh said. No injuries were reported.
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility