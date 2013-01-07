版本:
U.S. opens probe into Boeing plane fire in Boston

WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the fire on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Boston's Logan International Airport on Monday, the agency said.

A mechanic inspecting the Japan Airlines Co Ltd jet discovered smoke in the cockpit while performing a routine post-flight inspection. There were no passengers on board.
