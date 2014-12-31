版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 1日 星期四 03:45 BJT

Boeing appears to hit 111 of 787 deliveries for 2014, tops target

NEW YORK Dec 31 Boeing Co appears to have delivered 111 of its 787 Dreamliners in 2014, topping its forecast of 110, after the company said on Wednesday it had delivered Etihad Airways' first 787-9 jet.

Boeing, the world's largest plane maker, declined to immediately confirm the count, which was based on its stated deliveries through November and additional deliveries tallied by All Things 787, a website that closely follows Boeing's Dreamliner production. Reuters observation of Boeing's production earlier this month found it was on track to hit its target of 110 Dreamliner deliveries. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐